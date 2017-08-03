3 Reasons Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Is Not Worth the Trouble

When it comes to earnings, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) is fairly dicey. The latest report was no exception, as TWTR stock was crushed — evaporating most of the year’s gains.

Interestingly enough, the second-quarter results were not necessarily bad. Twitter beat the expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

So what was the problem? The user growth. For the past year, the Monthly Active Users (MAUs) rose by a mere 5%.

According to Bank of America analysts: “Twitter is an investment in increasing social and mobile Internet usage, and could become the leading platform for real time multi-media distribution. However, slower user and ARPU growth than peers suggests Twitter’s product strategies are not driving anticipated improvements. Also, video may prove to be a more competitive market for the company and growing EBITDA margins over product investment may cause company to fall behind competitors.”

The report also indicated an “underperform” rating on TWTR stock, with a $17 price range.

For the most part, I think this overall take is on target — although, it may still be underestimating the problems! So let’s take a deeper look at some of the risk factors with Twitter stock.

Three Risk Factors for TWTR Stock

User Malaise

On the earnings call, TWTR management gave several excuses — such as seasonality — for the problems with the user base. But these seem mostly like corporate spin.

Let’s face it, to put things into perspective, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has been showing no signs of weakness, even though it has a massive scale and presumably is facing seasonality patterns. Yet during the latest quarter, the MAUs jumped by 17% to 2.01 billion.

Now for TWTR, there are several ominous consequences for the stagnant user base. First of all, the company essentially relies on one app. So if the deceleration continues, it will be difficult to grow the top line. This will also mean fewer resources to make the necessary investments in critical areas like video. In fact, there are already signs of this, as seen with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) outbidding for the rights to stream NFL games.

Something else: TWTR really does not provide the kind of scale and breadth of rivals like FB and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) for advertisers. Keep in mind that these operators have a wide assortment of dominant apps like Messenger, Instagram, Gmail, YouTube, WhatsApp and so on.

In light of this, it should be no surprise that FB and GOOG soak up more than three-quarters of the U.S. online ad market. The result is that there are mostly scraps left over for companies like Twitter.

Management

TWTR has a long history of management turmoil. And there are few signs of this ending. Recent departures include the vice president of finance and the vice president of live video engineering.

Then again, in light of the problems at Twitter, it is inevitable that employees may want to go elsewhere. Might as well focus on better opportunities, right?

Certainly.

