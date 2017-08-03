3 Recent IPOs That Will Clobber Snap and Blue Apron

The two most well-covered initial public offerings of 2017 have been major flops. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) went public in early March at $17. After an early pop, SNAP stock soon dipped below that level, dropping below $12 before a recent recovery.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) has performed even worse. APRN stock dipped below its $10 IPO price in just its second session — and that was after the initial range was slashed from an expected $15-$17. APRN stock has gone basically nowhere but down, losing nearly half of its value in a matter of weeks.

The struggles of the two headline-garnering offerings has given rise to complaints that the IPO market isn’t healthy, or that venture capital owners are bringing increasingly weak companies to the public markets. But the failures (so far) of APRN and SNAP doesn’t mean all recent IPOs are doomed to fail.

In fact, here are three companies that went public this year that still have upside from current levels.

