3 Red-Hot Chinese ETFs That Deserve More Attention

China is the world’s second-largest economy behind only the U.S. and that behemoth economic status is reflected in the world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In the U.S., there are close to 50 ETFs dedicated to China and that does not include dozens of diversified emerging markets funds that feature significant exposure to Chinese stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

Despite China’s prominence on the global economic stage, only three Chinese ETFs — the iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: FXI ), iShares MSCI China Index Fund (NASDAQ: MCHI ) and the SPDR S&P China (ETF) (NYSEARCA: GXC ) — have more than $1 billion in assets under management.

Interestingly, historical data suggest investors have been rewarded for getting tactical with Chinese ETFs. Some of the best ETFs taking advantage of Chinese stocks are those that eschew big allocations to state-controlled companies, focusing more on China’s booming consumer and internet markets. In other words, many of the best China-focused ETFs, though still undiscovered by many investors, target the country’s new economy.

Here are some of the best Chinsese ETFs to consider right now.

Next Page