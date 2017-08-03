3 Stock Picks That Will Be Short-Squeezed Through the Roof

Short squeeze hunters, perk up. Wall Street’s short sellers are starting to load up across various parts of the market as we head into the seasonally weak trading period of August and September.

Source: Shutterstock

The S&P 500 index normally returns around -0.2% during the month of August, putting it in the lowest quartile of monthly performance for the year.

But wait. It gets worse.

August also has been negative for stocks 53% of the time over the past 20 years, making the eighth month of the year dead last in terms of win-loss percentage.

That’s a long way of saying that I don’t begrudge the shorts. However, there are areas of the market where short interest is piling up despite clear technical leadership and strength. These are the kinds of stocks that are ripe for the picking, as they’re full of kindling for an eventual short squeeze.

We’ve culled a list of 20 top short squeeze candidates to come to this select list of three stocks to buy for a contrarian push. We expect good news and continued technical strength through the typically negative month of August will put more pain on the shorts, forcing them to close their positions by purchasing more shares … sending them even higher.

