3 Stocks on the Brink of Collapse

U.S. equities are hovering near the unchanged line on Friday, as Wall Street reacts to the palace intrigue coming out of White House. While there is some optimism that the departure of firebrand advisor Steven Bannon could push President Trump towards a more centrist path, significant technical damage was done this week to the major averages with the Russell 2000 small-cap index falling below its 200-day moving average for the first time in more than a year.

Also, measures of market breadth continue to narrow as more stocks succumb to the downside pressure.

For most, everything seems like a normal pullback. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is around 5% above its 200-day moving average. Major stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) are hanging tough. But below the surface, a growing cohort of individual issues are rolling over. Here are three stocks at risk:

