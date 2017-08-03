3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Square Inc (SQ) and Fitbit Inc (FIT)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 22,000 on Wednesday thanks to a 0.2% uptick amid another mixed day for the major indices. While the S&P 500 Index gained 0.1%, the Nasdaq Composite lost a fraction of a percentage.

Corporate earnings remain in the spotlight as we head into Thursday’s trading day. Several companies are on the move following their most recently reported results, including Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ), Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

Here’s what you should be on the watch for today:

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

TSLA stock is taking off this morning following a pleasantly surprising second-quarter report.

While the electric vehicle maker’s net loss widened from $293.2 million to $336.4 million, an adjusted loss of $1.33 per share was still far better than Wall Street expectations of $1.88 per share. The figure also was 17% less than last year’s non-GAAP loss.

Tesla’s revenues exploded by 79%, from $1.56 billion to $2.8 billion, which was higher than analysts’ estimates for $2.5 billion. Unsurprisingly, the bulk of the company’s revenue came from its automotive business, as this figure came to $2.3 billion, almost doubling the $1.2 billion raked in a year ago.

Automotive gross margin amounted to 25% on a non-GAAP basis, better than last year’s 23.6%.

Also putting a jolt into Tesla stock was the company’s announcement that it was taking more than 1,800 reservations for its mass-market Model 3 per day. Moreover, Tesla says non-GAAP gross margins on the Model 3 should turn positive by Q4.

Tesla also expects improved Model S and Model X deliveries in the second half of the year.

TSLA stock is surging 6% on the news, extending the company’s already 52% rally so far in 2017.

Fitbit Inc (FIT)

FIT shares are also enjoying a positive morning after it posted quarterly results last night.

The fitness tracker maker posted a loss of 8 cents per share, and while that’s far worse than the year-ago period’s 12-cent profit, it’s just less than half analysts’ projections of a 15-cent loss.

Fitbit revenues amounted to $353.3 million, which came in ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $341.6 million, per Thomson Reuters. In the year-ago period, the company brought in $586.5 million, marking a year-over-year decline of 39.76%.

The company sold 3.4 million gadgets in Q2, which was slightly below estimates of 3.47 million.

