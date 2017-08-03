3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Apple Inc. (AAPL), FireEye Inc (FEYE) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Tuesday was an overall up day for U.S. equities, led by financials, which continued their rally via a 0.8% uptick. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average set still new records with an 0.3% gain, and the Nasdaq Composite wafted 0.2% higher. Gold also was stronger Tuesday, finishing 0.5% higher.

The major indices will likely have another up day Wednesday, what with heavy component Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rocketing higher this morning on its latest earnings report. Meanwhile, FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) is off to a rousing start, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC ) is cratering in what should be one of the worst performances of the day thanks to an early preview of its second-quarter results.

Here’s what you should keep an eye on today.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL stock is charging into all-time high territory this morning on the strength of its fiscal third-quarter results.

The iPhone maker unveiled earnings of $8.7 billion, or $1.67 per share — up nearly 18% year-over-year on a per-share basis, and a dime better than the analyst consensus for $1.57 per share. Meanwhile, the top line expanded to $45.4 billion, a 7% year-over-year increase. Wall Street was expecting sales of $44.9 billion for its third quarter, so Apple scored a beat on that front, too.

Buoying the top line were iPhone sales that grew 1.6% higher year-over-year to 41.03 million. Despite concerns that holdouts for the upcoming 10th anniversary iPhone would mute Q3 sales, Apple logged a beat on this front, too, topping estimates for 40.7 million units. AAPL sold 40.4 million iPhones in the year-ago period.

Also taking a little spotlight was yet another strong performance out of the Services division, which includes the App Store, Apple Pay and iCloud. Revenues here grew 21.6%.

Apple did disappoint in China, however, with revenue in the region declining 9.5% to $8 billion.

Still, AAPL was easily able to counteract this with Street-pleasing guidance. Apple is forecasting revenues between $49 billion and $52 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, while analysts were looking for $49.21 billion at the midpoint.

AAPL stock is set to jump 6% at Wednesday’s open, which would put shares atop previous highs above $156.

FireEye Inc (FEYE)

FEYE stock is booming this morning amid the cybersecurity company’s second-quarter earnings report.

The software provider lost $70.7 million on the period, or 40 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, however, FireEye’s loss of just 4 cents per share was far better than the 33 cents it lost in the year-ago period. It also was just a third of the 12-cent loss that Wall Street’s analysts were projecting.

Next Page