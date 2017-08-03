3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

As tensions continue to rise between North Korea and the U.S., equities stateside declined once again. The S&P 500 Index lost a fraction, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% lower at day’s end.

Several companies posted their quarterly-earnings results late Wednesday, including e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF ), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK ) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV ).

Here’s what you should know:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

E.l.f Beauty shares wafted slightly higher following the company’s quarterly report. The Oakland-based company posted second-quarter net income of $4 million. On an adjusted basis, it earned 12 cents per share, ahead of analysts projections of three cents per share, and topping the year-ago figure of two cents per share.

E.l.f. Beauty’s revenue came in at $55.9 million for the period, topping expectations of $55.1 million, per Zacks Investment Research. This marked a 27% increase year-over-year.

Gross margin came in at 64%, compared to 57% in the year-ago figure. Margin accretive innovation and improvements in customer terms and freight costs improved this figure. For its fiscal year 2017, the company predicts that it will earn somewhere between 40 cents and 43 cents per share, while revenue will be in the range of $285 million to $295 million.

E.l.f. Beauty shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. ELF stock grew 0.1% after its report, but is trading down 3.5% Thursday.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Jack in the Box shares were higher as the company unveiled its latest results. For its third quarter, the restaurant chain reported adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 per share. The figure declined 7.48% year-over-year.

Revenue came in at $357.8 million, which was also below expectations by $2.2 million. The figure fell 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Same-store sales declined 0.2% year-over-year, which was better than analysts’ outlook of a 0.5% decline. Qdoba was a strong point for Jack in the Box as the burrito chain rose 0.5% over the same span.

“Jack in the Box same-store sales and transactions improved as we focused more of our advertising on value messages, but company restaurant margins were negatively impacted by higher labor and repairs and maintenance costs, and the return of commodity inflation,” CEO Lenny Comma said in a statement.

The chain also suffered a 4.4% slump in transactions, while check size grew by 2.8%. JACK stock surged 2.5% after the bell and is currently trending up north of 1.5%.

