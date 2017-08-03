3 Tech Stocks on the Dip That Are Ready to Rip

Earnings season has come and gone. And while a few stragglers have yet to report, the lion’s share of Wall Street’s darlings have now stepped up to the plate. Some have struck out, others have put the ball in play, and a select few have hit crowd-pleasing home runs. The technology sector has seen a variety of outcomes, but one theme has dominated — profit-taking. Indeed, many tech stocks have retreated immediately following their earnings bursts.

Source: Shutterstock

On one hand, we could say it’s a bit unsettling that these market leaders can’t hold onto their post-earnings gains. It suggests a change in market character where traders have begun using good news as an excuse to sell instead of buy.

On the other hand, it may just be a matter of the season. The summertime snooze is upon us, which encourages lackluster action and failed breakouts.

Either way, the pullback seizing tech stocks of late strikes me as an opportunity — a chance to initiate bullish plays at more attractive prices.

Check out these three tech stocks with buy-worthy dips.

Next Page