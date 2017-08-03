Stocks on the move: FL, GPS, AMAT >>> READ MORE
3 Tech Stocks Reporting Earnings Next Week

The stakes are high for these three technology stocks

  |  By Hilary Kramer, Editor, GameChangers
The second-quarter earnings season hasn’t been much of a windfall for Big Tech, so I’m looking for next week’s numbers to give the sector bulls one last shot at breaking into a full bull run before the cycle ends.

The stakes are high: since mid-July, technology companies have scored 11% faster year-over-year earnings growth than Wall Street expected, but the Nasdaq Composite has barely yawned.

We’re nearing the end of Q2 earnings, too, as more than 91% of companies within the broader market have given investors a glimpse into their financials.

Still, if any of the late comers to the earnings party on my screen can catch a spark, we could enjoy a little summer fire after all.

