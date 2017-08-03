3 Utility Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Stability and Yield

Utility stocks are often viewed as bond proxies with their relatively stable yields. As a group, post-elections they suffered a decline as investors moved toward a more risk-on strategy.

Utilities were sold off in the second half of 2016 under the presumption that they were too safe. A stronger economy would mean opportunities for gains beyond what utilities would offer.

But the stability and consistent yields delivered have pushed the Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLU ) up over 11.8% year-to-date. Even though a rising interest rate environment is likely to hurt utilities as their capital expenditures require new debt issuance, the race for yield has prevailed.

Below are three utility stocks that prioritize yield and balance underlying growth.

Next Page