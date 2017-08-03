Stocks drop amid Fed, concerns over Trump agenda >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Dividend Stocks >

3 Utility Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Stability and Yield

The companies behind these utility stocks prioritize yield and balance underlying growth

  |  By Luce Emerson, InvestorPlace Contributor
    View All  

Utility stocks are often viewed as bond proxies with their relatively stable yields. As a group, post-elections they suffered a decline as investors moved toward a more risk-on strategy.

Utilities were sold off in the second half of 2016 under the presumption that they were too safe. A stronger economy would mean opportunities for gains beyond what utilities would offer.

But the stability and consistent yields delivered have pushed the Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU) up over 11.8% year-to-date. Even though a rising interest rate environment is likely to hurt utilities as their capital expenditures require new debt issuance, the race for yield has prevailed.

Below are three utility stocks that prioritize yield and balance underlying growth.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/08/3-utility-stocks-to-buy-stability-yield/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC