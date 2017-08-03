3 Value Stock ETFs to Buy for the Long Haul

Everyone loves a value … except for right now, apparently. Value stocks have been left for dead by investors plowing headfirst into their growthier cousins. Expectations for economic expansion, business-friendly agendas out of Washington and robust corporate earnings have many investors forgetting about valuations altogether.

For the first half of the year, the Russell 3000 Growth Index has managed to post a market-beating 16% return. And the Russell 3000 Value Index?

A measly 3%.

But long-term investors shouldn’t abandon value stocks. On the contrary, over the long-term, value outdoes growth. In a study of annual returns from 1990 through 2015, value stocks outreturned growth stocks across large-, mid- and small-cap categories alike.

With value being cast aside, value stocks are … well, an even better value right now. And the best way to overweight this area is through one of the many value ETFs on the market.

That said, here are three funds that will allow you to dip into value stocks for the long haul.

