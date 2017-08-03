3 Water Utility Stocks to Ride Earth’s Greatest Mega-Trend

Made famous by correctly producing the housing bubble, which ultimately led to the 2007/2008 financial crisis, Dr. Michael J. Burry has moved toward exclusively purchasing very safe assets, focusing on safe haven sectors such as commodities (namely precious metals) and large chunks of agricultural land with access to water reserves.

Given Mr. Burry’s track record of success in predicting market turmoil, investors have begun to take a deeper look at the potential of asset classes generally considered to be recession-proof, as it appears the smart money has already begun loading up on such asset classes.

The thesis supporting the wide-felt belief that water assets will outperform the broader market is not a unique one; generally speaking, the current utilization rate of all of the earth’s usable water sits around 30% today according to the World Health Organization, with the trend moving very rapidly toward a world in which approximately 30% of the global population (residing in approximately 50 countries) will have water shortages annually, by 2025 no less.

Investing in land with access to fresh water (Mr. Burry’s primary mode of investment), water rights themselves, or in water utilities (treatment plants and the such) are three methods of buying into this thesis. In this article, I’m going to focus on a few publicly traded companies with some of the best water utility assets out there, for investors wishing to “tap” into this trend:

