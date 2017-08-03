Beware of Red-Hot 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock Ahead of Earnings

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD ) stock has had quite the run into its second-quarter earnings report, due after the bell on Wednesday. Despite first-quarter earnings coming up short in early May, DDD stock is up 27% year-to-date. That compares favorably to a 10.5% gain for the S&P 500.

What drives the big gains for DDD stock?

A lot of it is speculation about the success of 3D Systems and the 3D printing space at large. IDC recently said that 2016 was a banner year for 3D printing. Printer shipments were up 29% year-over-year, while revenues grew 18% year-over-year.

The reason for the success was the growth story really going global. The big-growth geographies were the Asia/Pacific region (excluding Japan), Central & Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

IDC also found that the market leader in the 3D printing space was 3D Systems. DDD owns roughly 18.5% of the global market. Investors are clearly bidding up DDD stock as they expect this international growth narrative to prop up DDD results into the foreseeable future.

But there are problems with that bull thesis, and those problems make DDD stock a sell into its second-quarter earnings report.

Problems With The 3D Systems Bull Thesis

The problems with the DDD bull thesis are two-fold.

One, despite robust 3D printing growth over the past several years, DDD has been a zero-growth story on the topline. 3D Systems was once a company that saw huge growth rates on its topline. Revenues surged 45% higher in 2013 to $513.4 million. Then they jumped 27% the next year to $653.7 million.

But growth since has been muted. Revenues only grew 2% in 2015, and then they actually fell 5% in 2016. They were up just 3% in the first quarter of 2017, and are expected to be up just 5% this full year.

Why? Competition. As the 3D printing space has matured, so has the competition. This is causing 3D Systems’ revenues to be flat over the past several years, despite robust marketplace growth.

And that competition isn’t expected to ease up anytime soon. William Blair analyst Brian Drab said in a late June note that 3D distributors were switching to competitors like HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ ).

Next Page