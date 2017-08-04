4 Hot Stocks at New Highs ... and 4 at New Lows

U.S. equities are rebounding meekly on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finding support at its 50-day moving average. News flow remains light as the staff shakeup at the White House moves into the rearview mirror and investors look ahead to the start of the Jackson Hole central bank symposium later this week.

Source: Shutterstock

Breadth remains a challenge, however, with an increasing number of stocks succumbing to downside pressure: Just 64% of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index are in uptrends versus a high of near 80% back in March. The Russell 2000 Small-cap Index and the Dow Jones Transportation Index are both falling deeper below their 200-day moving averages.

The dichotomy is creating some interesting opportunities for investors, both on the long- and the short-side. Here’s a look at four hot stocks making new highs along with four making new lows:

