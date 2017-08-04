4 Retail Earnings Predictions You Won’t Want to Miss

On this week’s episode of Shopping for Stocks, Editor Maddy Johnson is joined by Eric Ervin, the CEO of dividend growth investing firm Reality Shares. Through four focused funds—the Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS: LEAD ); the Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS: DFND ); the Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS: GARD ); and the Reality Shares DIVS ETF (NYSEARCA: DIVY )—Reality Shares is dedicated to providing investors with access to the power of dividend growth investing.

In addition to talking about the characteristics of this investing methodology, Eric and Maddy dove head first into the retail industry, parsing through some of the biggest obstacles companies in this space encounter: changing consumer behavior, and adapting to these variations; the rise of online shopping, sluggish store traffic, and thus the decline in brick-and-mortar heavy retailers; dying business models; and, of course, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

As retailers prepare—and their investors anxiously await—to report their quarterly results for this current earnings season, Eric and his team have provided four hand-picked predictions for the retail industry, including two winners and two losers.

The winners have many things in common. Both Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST ) and TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) are leading off-price retailers that offer name-brand apparel and home goods, but most importantly, they both know their customers, and have adapted to meet the demands of their core base over the years.

The losers this season also have some shared characteristics. Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS ) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY ) operate within troubled businesses, both of which have suffered tremendously against the rise of e-commerce.

How will these predictions stand up? We’ll just have to wait and see. ROST, TJX, and SPLS are all expected to report later this month, while BBBY is not reporting until September.

