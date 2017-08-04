4 Superinvestors Secrets to Success in Value Investing

You have probably heard of investors who have beaten broad-based indices. They are called superinvestors. It turns out that they have one thing in common: they have been applying the principles of value investing.

Value investing requires mental toughness. It’s easy to point to the likes of Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, as having displayed this strength in character. But Buffett himself points to Benjamin Graham, the genius mentor and the patriarch of what he calls “a very small intellectual village”. Buffett also uses the term superinvestors when referring to Graham’s disciples.

Here are four key things you can learn from him and the superinvestors he taught and inspired:

Be mentally tough

Not only did Graham share his “secrets”; he also passed his strategies on to his students. Together with Dave Dodd, he wrote the classic Security Analysis. In the speech and article The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville, which came out during the celebration of the book’s 50th anniversary, Buffett says: “The patriarch (Graham) has merely set forth the intellectual theory for making coin-calling decisions, but each student has decided on his own manner of applying the theory.”

Based on his experiences during the Great Depression, the investor indeed developed a long-term strategy that has helped others rise above the Standard & Poor’s index.

Think long-term

“When we invest in an asset-rich but low-returning business, time may be working against us,” says John Mihaljevic in his book The Manual of Ideas: The Proven Framework for Finding the Best Value Investments. In investing in deeply cyclical stocks, you will have moments in which you have to go where others won’t. It means you will be buying when others are selling and selling when others are buying.

How do you not get swayed by emotions? You need to think about how the stock market undergo four stages: expansion, peak, recession, and recovery. Though there is no way to predict when each stage will occur, you can estimate where the market is in now. A longer time frame will allow you to see it as “points in the distribution curve around average profitability,” as this blog piece puts it.

Next Page