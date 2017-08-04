4 Tech Stocks You Should “BITE” Into

The technology world is filled with alphabet soup nowadays. Whether it’s FANG, FAANG, FAAMG or some other bowl, investors like clumping similar groups of tech stocks, typically for their hot performance. I’ve even got my own — “BITE” — made up of a quartet of stocks that are a bit outside Wall Street’s favorite acronyms.

The past couple of weeks have felt like the sky is falling in tech. The point of view is easy to appreciate if you’re considering the FANG and its constituents Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Since I last lumped the foursome of FANG together back on July 18, only Facebook is up for the period. If the spawn of FANG — FAANG, which adds Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) — is included, it does get a bit better for the group. Nevertheless, the majority of those companies stocks still are lower, and in a couple cases, there’s some serious correction risk.

On the other hand, our BITE stocks — BIDU, ILMN, TSLA and EA — have uniformly gained favor with some significant double-digit gains. That has done wonders for our options strategies, which have collectively hit it out of the ballpark!

We think there’s a rotation in FANG stocks to BITE stocks at the moment. Today, we’ll look at each and offer up a fresh options strategy suited to these winners.

