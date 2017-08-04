Friday Apple Rumors: 4K Apple TV May Launch in September

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the 4K Apple TV’s launch date. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

4K TV: A new rumor claims that the 4K Apple TV will launch during September, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company will be holding a special event in September. This event will have the company introducing several new devices. This includes the 4K TV, the Watch Series 3 and, of course, the next generation of the iPhone. The source of this rumor is unnamed individuals that are close to the matter.

Data Center: AAPL is planning to open its next data center in the U.S. in Iowa. The tech company says that this new data center will be built outside of Des Moines in Waukee and will run completely off of renewable energy. The facility will be 400,000-square-feet in size. The company will be spending $1.3 billion on the effort and will create 550 jobs in the area. It is also committing $100 million to a Public Improvement Fund to better develop the surrounding community.

Beats Solo3: New colors are coming for the Beats Solo3, reports AppleInsider. Customers will now have an additional four colors to chose from when purchasing Beats Solo3 headphones. The new colors are Break Blue, Asphalt Gray, Brick Red and Turf Green. This will bring the total colors options of Beats Solo3 headphones to 12 once the new colors come out. Reports claim that the new color options will be exclusive to certain stores.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.