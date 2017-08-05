5 Biotech Stocks That Are Breaking Higher

U.S. equities are continuing to melt higher on Wednesday as fears over the North Korean missile strike earlier in the week are fading amid a fresh focus on possible tax reform legislation.
Also, we’re seeing fading concerns about the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the impact on the U.S. energy industry.
Biotechnology stocks are surging, driving the Nasdaq to big-time gains, thanks to specific M&A activity after Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) was acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for $12 billion.
Here are five biotech stocks surging in response: