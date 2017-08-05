5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy as the Dow Breezes Past 22,000

The Dow Jones steered past the 22,000 mark for the first time in its 120-year history, driven by robust earnings. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rallied on stellar earnings, which helped the blue-chip index hit the psychological milestone. The index also enjoyed an upward journey, powered by upbeat quarterly earnings results by several other blue-chip companies, including Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ).

Also, there has been a particularly sharp run-up in the stock price of blue-chips on signs of a strengthening economy. Real gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded in the second quarter and more than doubled from the first quarter.

As the Dowcontinues to scale record highs, it will be prudent to invest in stocks listed in the said index. Such companies are slated to gain further in the near term as they are well established and financially sound.

Dow Jones Hits 22,000 first the First Time

The Dow gained 52.32 points or 0.2% to close at 22,016.24 on Aug 2, marking its 32nd record close of the year. The 30-stock index closed above the 22,000 mark, reflecting the seventh fastest move to a 1000-point milestone. It just took 107 trading sessions for the blue-chip gauge to achieve such a feat. It had hit the 21,000 mark on Mar 1. Let us now have a look at the table of the index’s milestones.

Trading Sessions Between 1,000 Point Milestones Dow’s 1,000-Point Milestone Dates of First Close Above 1,000-Milestone 120 18,000 12/4/2014 483 19,000 11/22/2016 42 20,000 01/25/2017 24 21,000 03/01/2017 107 22,000 08/02/2017

The Dow has hit three 1,000-point milestones this year and the journey hasn’t been a smooth one. The index improved in fits and starts over the past five months as investors remained skeptical about how efficiently President Trump will be able to implement his promised pro-growth policies. The latest setback to pass the bill to revamp the Affordable Care Act underlined those bearish sentiments.

Nevertheless, the Dow is trading up 11.4% on a year-to-date basis buoyed by healthy corporate earnings results and broadly encouraging economic data.

Catalysts Driving Dow

Earnings Blow Past Expectations

Apple Inc.’s stock drove the Dow above 22,000. The tech giant’s shares rose 4.7% after its quarterly earnings results topped expectations and iPhone sales met expectations. The iPhone maker posted fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.67 a share, compared with $1.42 a year earlier. Earnings also came ahead of analysts’ estimates. Revenues of $45.41 billion edged past estimates, with sales of iPhones totaled 41.03 million more than 40.4 million in the same period last year. Remarkably, Apple’s revenues fell 10% in the Greater China region from year-ago quarter.

The blue-chip gauge’s steady advance was also powered by moves in shares of plane maker Boeing. The aerospace company has skyrocketed 53% so far this year, making it the best performer in the Dow. The company reported second-quarter 2017 adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share, beating analysts’ expectations and improving from last year’s loss of 44 cents per share. Escalating geopolitical risks, involving Syria and North Korea, has led to increased demand for defense products, which bodes well for Boeing.

Several other blue-chip stocks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ), 3M Co (NYSE: MMM ), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ), to name a few, have come up with promising quarterly results. In fact, the overall earnings for the quarter are on track to reach a new all-time quarterly record.

US GDP Goes Past $19 Trillion for the First Time

On the economic front, thinks are also looking brighter. After a feeble start to the year, Americans spent more in the spring driving the U.S. economy beyond the $19 trillion mark for the first time. Real gross domestic product rebounded in the second quarter and more than doubled from the first quarter. Pick-up in consumer spending and an uptick in business investment in software, research and equipment boosted economic growth.

Next Page