5 New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) is involved in small-loan consumer finance business.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

WageWorks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) is involved in administering consumer-directed benefits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is a provider of consulting and engineering services globally.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) is a manufacturer and seller of cellulose specialty products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 30 days.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.3% downward over the last 30 days.

