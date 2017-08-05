5 Stocks Expected to Beat the Market This Reporting Cycle

Everyone is probably in search of earning beat this reporting cycle. Out of 350 tickers of the S&P 500 index that have reported already, 74% beat on bottom line and 68% surpassed revenue estimates, as per the Earnings Trends.

Growth appears slightly weaker than the prior period, but beat ratios emerged stronger. This spread an upbeat sentiment around corporate earnings this season as well as the broader market. No wonder, investors will look for more earnings beat in the coming days.

Why Is Earnings Surprise So Important?

A positive earnings surprise or beat is typically the case when actual or reported earnings come in higher than the consensus estimate. Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations.

After all, a 10% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you everything about the company. This growth may be decelerating over the years or quarters, raising questions over the company’s fundamentals.

Also, seasonal fluctuations come into the play sometimes. If any company’s Q1 is seasonally weak and Q4 is strong, then it is likely to report a sequential earnings decline. In such cases, growth rates are misleading while judging the true health of a company.

On the other hand, analysts apply their insights and consider a company’s guidance when forecasting its earnings estimate. As a result, beating that key number is almost equivalent to beating one’s own expectation as well as the market estimate. Needless to say, this gives you a better picture of the company’s bottom line. And if the margin of earnings surprise is big, it typically sends the stock skyrocketing immediately after the release.

Also, a history of positive earnings surprise generally works as a catalyst in sending a stock higher. It indicates the company’s ability to surpass the estimates. And investors generally believe that the company will apply the same trick or in other words is smart enough to beat on earnings in its next release.Hence, earnings surprise can be viewed as a key metric for share price outperformance.

Next Page