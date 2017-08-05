5 Stocks to Sell in September

If you were thinking about doing some portfolio paring, now is the time to start compiling a list of stocks to sell.

Source: Shutterstock

Those of you who are trading veterans likely already know what the coming month likely holds. September is the only month that, on average, is a decided loser for the market. Going back to 1950, the S&P 500 loses an average of 0.67% for the month, and has logged more losses (38 of them) than gains (29) during that 67 year span.

Perhaps even more alarming right now is that stocks look like they’re trying to start 2017’s September on a bearish foot.

This undertow bodes particularly poorly for the individual stocks that usually don’t do well this coming month anyway, and/or are positioned for a pullback.

Here’s a closer look at the big-name stocks to sell soon, as they’re most likely to end September lower than where they started it. A lot lower.

Next Page