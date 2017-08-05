5 Stocks With the Warren Buffett Seal of Approval

It’s that time of year again. 45 days after the end of the quarter, large, institutional money managers like Warren Buffett are required to disclose their portfolio holdings to the SEC via form 13F. This gives ordinary investors like you and me a chance to look over the shoulder of some of the greatest minds in the business.

You shouldn’t view the 13F form as a pre-scrubbed buy list, as you don’t necessarily know the manager’s reasons for investment. Plus, you have no way of knowing whether a stock might be part of a larger strategy or pair trade (short positions and futures positions are not disclosed) or whether the manager still actually owns the stock by the time you read about it. (The data is a good 45 days old by the time we get it.)

This is less of an issue for an investor like Warren Buffett, as he tends to trade relatively infrequently and he doesn’t do a lot of fancy hedging or pair trading.

All the same, I recommend you use this list as a starting point for additional research rather than as “Buffett’s buy list.”

With all of that said, let’s take a look at what the Oracle of Omaha is buying these days.

