6 Dividend Stocks That Buffett Isn’t in Love With

Many investors love to follow Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B ) because they are interested in seeing what legendary investor Warren Buffett buys each quarter. After all, if you’re hunting for the next great long-term investment idea, it’s hard to do better than the Oracle of Omaha.

However, it’s equally important to monitor what Berkshire is selling or exiting outright — a red flag for the group of dividend stocks we’ll evaluate today.

Warren Buffett is a long-term buy-and-holder, so we can safely assume that if Berkshire Hathaway is starting to back away, that means Buffett (or his proteges, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs) likely doesn’t believe there’s much value left.

Of the 44 publicly traded stocks that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway own, 34 of those holdings pay dividends. Thus, being aware of Berkshire’s comings and goings can help income investors reduce risk in their portfolios, weed out potential losers and even avoid dividend cuts.

Today, we’ll look at six dividend stocks that Warren Buffett doesn’t love like he once did. This is a collection of picks that Berkshire has either reduced or exited completely of late, or that Berkshire has held at minimum levels for at least a few quarters.

