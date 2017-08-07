7 Best Fidelity Funds for Long-Term Diversification

If you’re looking for the best Fidelity funds to buy now, smart selection criteria will include long-term performance potential as well as short-term trends for the rest of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

When putting together a list of funds to buy, it’s not wise to chase after whatever is the hottest idea of the day.

Instead, a solid portfolio of mutual funds should include a combination of core holdings that will receive the largest allocation percentages, along with some satellite holdings to help juice returns while adding diversification.

The best funds to use for core holdings are usually index funds investing in U.S. securities and smart satellite holdings will usually consist of international stock funds and sector funds.

In our list of the best Fidelity funds to buy now, we’ll include a combination of outstanding index funds and some of their best actively managed funds to fill in the satellite spaces.

Next Page