7 Blue-Chip Stocks That Can Still Beat the Street

The latest employment and wages numbers were released today and both look encouraging. While employment numbers have been strong for a while — unemployment now officially sits at 4.3% — the knock the jobs number has taken is that the ones being created are lower-paying jobs that don’t really help revive the middle class. That said, wages have been stagnant.

But today’s numbers show that wages are on the rise. And that’s a good thing for the broader economy.

And one place we’re seeing strength is in the tech sector. This is the sector least troubled by Washington’s inability to get anything done. It operates at the consumer and business level and is driving the global economy at this point.

Following are seven blue-chip stocks that can still beat the Street, and they’re worth your attention now.

