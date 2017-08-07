7 Dividend-Growing REITs That Are Big-Time Bargains

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been one of the go-to investments over the past few years as investors have looked toward securities with high yields. And thanks to their tax structures, most REITs have yields in the 4% to 7% range. However, with interest rates rising, REITs have been left by the wayside. For the first time in several quarters, REITs have underperformed stocks.

And in that underperformance, many REITs have become big-time bargains. Price-funds-from-operations (P/FFO) at many REITs have dipped to lows not seen in years. FFO is essentially a measure of cash flows, and to many investors it’s the single-most important thing you can look at when examining REITs.

Forget about EPS or P/Es — it’s all about the FFO if you want to make sure you’re getting a safe dividend with the potential to grow.

With cash flows rising and prices dropping, investors now have the opportunity to buy REITs and the potential for higher yields at discounts. But which ones to buy? Here are seven REITs that are major bargains.

