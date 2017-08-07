7 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts – KSU NDSN DDS CBU FAF PF BMI

The S&P 500 Index dipped down at the end of the week as investors digested increasing political tensions and a terrorist attack in Barcelona. However, a handful of dividend stocks continued powering through and issued a vote of confidence in their businesses in the form of dividend raises.

Seven notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two financial services firms, two industrial products manufacturers, a large railroad business and a department store.

Here are seven dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU ) grew its quarterly dividend from 33 cents per share to 36 cents, representing a raise of 9%. The railway company will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Sept. 11 on Oct. 4. KSU shares trade ex-dividend on Sept. 8.

KSU Dividend Yield: 1.36%

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN ) increased its quarterly dividend by 11%, raising its payment to 30 cents per share from 27 cents. Shareholders of record as of Aug. 22 will receive their higher dividends on Sept. 5 from the adhesives dispenser manufacturer. NDSN shares will be ex-dividend on Aug. 18.

NDSN Dividend Yield: 0.96%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI ) increased its quarterly dividend by 13% to 13 cents per share from 11.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Aug. 31 will receive dividends from the manufacturer of flow measurement and control products on Sept. 15. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on Aug. 29.

BMI Dividend Yield: 1.18%

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF ) increased its quarterly dividend by 14%, raising its payment to 32.5 cents per share from 28.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Aug. 29 will receive dividends from the branded food products company on Oct. 9. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on Aug. 25.

PF Dividend Yield: 2.17%

First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF ) announced a 12% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 34 cents per share to 38 cents. Dividends will be paid from the title insurance provider on Sept. 15 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 8. FAF shares become ex-dividend on Sept. 7.

FAF Dividend Yield: 3.15%

Community Bank Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CBU ) announced a 6% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 32 cents per share to 34 cents. Dividends will be paid from the banking and financial services firm on Oct. 10 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. CBU shares become ex-dividend on Sept. 14.

CBU Dividend Yield: 2.63%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS ) raised its quarterly dividend by 43%, increasing it from 7 cents per share to 10 cents. The department store will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Sept. 29 on Oct. 30. DDS shares will trade ex-dividend on Sept. 28.

DDS Dividend Yield: 0.51%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

More From Simply Safe Dividends