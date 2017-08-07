7 Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Summer Swoon

Most of us are aware that the stock market continues to climb higher and higher. New high after new high continues to bless the Dow Jones, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite. The VIX — also known as the “fear gauge” — is hovering near record lows. That’s got some high-quality dividend stocks looking a tad expensive.

While some valuations are stretching too far, the yields are also sinking below key thresholds. Consider that many investors like a nice round number on yields. They don’t say, “Oh I’m looking for 2.83% and higher.” No, they usually want stocks with 3% yields or higher. Or 2.5%, 3.5% and any reasonable number in between.

Thanks to the ever-climbing stock market, many yields have been on the decline. That doesn’t make these stocks a sell. In some cases, they’re not even a hold — some very well may still be a buy.

However, should a market correction occur — anywhere from a standard 5% to a more gut-wrenching 10%-15% — these stocks will be much more attractive. Market-wide corrections are welcome (minus that panic feeling!) because the businesses aren’t changing. Just the stock price.

So what we have here are seven high-quality dividend stocks that may be a bit over their skis, but still worthy of investors’ dollars. Rather than building out a full positions, however, these dividend stocks may warrant a buy-half-now, buy-half-later type of strategy. Should a pullback materialize, these stocks will be even more attractive.

