7 of the Strongest Stocks to Buy Right Now

Stocks scored a rousing comeback rally Tuesday. The S&P 500 climbed 1.05% as buyers returned to a market they were fleeing in droves just last week. And while nervous Nellies continue to cite weakness from small caps and seasonality as reasons to sit on the sidelines, a growing number of leaders remain at or near all-time highs.

Source: Shutterstock

It is from this patch that we will select today’s list of stocks to buy.

These seven stock picks possess relative strength in spades. Their muscle-flexing was on full display during this month’s swoon. And if Tuesday’s rebound is a sign of things to come — and I believe it is, despite Wednesday’s quiet lull — I suspect big gains are in the offing.

What’s more, all but one of these featured stocks are flashing low-risk trade setups. And that’s a good thing since stop-loss levels will rest close, allowing for a swift exit if the market sours.

Enough with the pitch, on to the picks. Behold, seven muscle-flexing stocks to buy right now:

