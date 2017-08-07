7 Reasons You Should Still Be Bullish

The latest headlines have stirred up volatility and raised investor fear on Wall Street, making it difficult to see through the red numbers. This is when it’s especially important to take a step back to look at the bigger picture.

Today, I’d like to share seven reasons why I remain bullish on this market.

#1: Earnings

We’ve talked about how quarterly numbers continue to support higher prices as earnings grow by double digits and ultimately serve as the primary driver of the market. With 95% of companies having reported second-quarter earnings, the estimate is for 12% growth over last year; revenues have increased by 5%.

Looking ahead, there could be a slight dip in earnings growth to the high single-digits, but they are expected to return to double-digit growth through the first quarter of 2019 as revenue averages 5% year-over-year growth in the same time frame.

#2: Small-Cap Stocks

Small caps have lagged the large-cap indices this year, with the iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IWM ) sitting around just 2% returns for 2017 versus 9%-plus for the S&P 500.

The earnings picture for smaller stocks has also not been nearly as bullish, with this quarter’s EPS set to decline 12% from last year for the S&P 600 Small Cap Index. However, that is about to change in a dramatic fashion. Earnings next quarter are expected to show a positive number before beginning a string of strong double-digit increases through the first quarter of 2019.

The charts are also setting up for a small-cap rally, with the index sitting on a major support level that dates back to November 2016.

#3: Global Stock Markets

On the flip side, global markets have led the rally this year. From Europe to Asia to South America, I am sure you would be surprised by some of 2017’s best performers. Poland and Turkey are two of the top performers, as are Mexico, Argentina and Chile. Overall, the emerging markets are up 27%, and Europe is up 17% versus a gain of 9.5% for the S&P 500.

The basis for the rally remains as valuations are more attractive than the United States and are also attractive on a historical basis. The outperformance has given investors opportunities to profit outside of U.S. stocks, and I anticipate we’ll get a chance to profit from them as well.

#4: Interest Rates

Originally, interest rates were expected to be a head wind for stocks this year, but the opposite has been the case with the 10-year Treasury yield at 2.17% and close to testing the 2017 low from June. The upside is that low interest rates make it easier for companies to borrow money to fuel growth, and they also make stocks more attractive to investors who are after a diversified portfolio.

The Federal Reserve is likely to remain accommodative of the market and hold off on any aggressive rate increases for now. In fact, there are actually odds of a rate cut over the central bank’s next two meetings that rival those of a rate hike.

