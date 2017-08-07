7 Restaurant Stocks That Should Be 86’d

There’s a lot of talk about how millennials are changing the consumer marketplace. They’re shopping online, buying quality over quantity, getting everything delivered and even dating online. One industry that is really feeling the pain? The restaurant biz.

Source: Shutterstock

We’ve seen it take its toll on McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) stock and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG ) stock, as well as others. But these chains are so big that they have the wherewithal to endure the tough times. It’s simply a question of whether they can make the necessary decisions to turn these ships around.

Here we look at eight restaurant stocks to sell that will ruin your appetite because they don’t have the size to sustain a highly competitive and dynamic period in the restaurant sector.

These companies have a number of fundamental and technical challenges to get moving in the right direction. They may well succeed, but now is not the time to go looking for diamonds in the rough.

