7 Stocks That Could Collapse Soon

Get ready. Things might get ugly soon.

We’re heading into the second month of what is typically the worst two months of the year for the markets. September is upon us, and looking back to 1990, the S&P 500 has only finished this month in the green 48% of the time. The other 52% of the time, the benchmark index registered losses averaging 0.7%.

I know, that doesn’t sound like a lot. But it makes September the worst month for returns across the whole year. Not to mention that average is made up of several dreadful single-stock performances.

That’s good enough reason for investors to be cautious as September approaches. Today, we’re taking a moment to identify seven stocks that appear to be on the edge of significant breakdowns as we hit this traditionally weak month.

