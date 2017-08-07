7 Stocks to Buy With a $2,000 Start

A few of Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive players recently decided to make their pregame dinner while visiting the New York Giants a little more exciting by playing credit-card roulette, a game of chance that requires all the dinner guests to put a credit card into a hat. The waiter or waitress is then asked to pull out a credit card. The winner (or really the loser) foots the entire bill.

Source: Shutterstock

On this particular occasion, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt was the recipient of bad luck, forced to fork over $2,000. The fourth-year player is a graduate of Notre Dame and was the 46th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Don’t feel sorry for Tuitt. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the 2017 season and he’s expected to get a big raise from his rookie contract.

NFL players can afford to play these kinds of games. The rest of us, however, have to make every penny count. So, rather than blow $2,000 on a dinner, I’m going to recommend seven stocks to buy for $2,000.

The only catch? One of them has to be for $1,000 or more.

Next Page