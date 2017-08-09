9 Stocks That Have Paid Dividends for More Than a Century

The number of S&P 500 companies paying a dividend just hit a new all-time high. As of July 1, 84% (424) of the S&P 500 companies paid a dividend — up from 74% 10 years ago. That’s an extra 54 dividend payers to choose from in just the S&P. It means that, on average, you’ve had five new choices each year.

On one hand it’s great. These companies are building reputations as solid dividend payers. And investors have more options than ever. But, on the other hand, not all dividends are created equally. On the surface two stocks with a current yield of 2.6% may look similar, but underneath the hood they can be very different.

The newest dividend payers don’t have the history to demonstrate they can sustain a dividend through a recession, a depression, or a stock market crash, and certainly not through a couple of world wars.

If you want a dividend payer with that kind of resume, you need to zero in on the most reliable dividend payers on earth, companies that are in one of the most exclusive clubs in the entire global stock market.

Companies That Have Been Paying A Dividend For At Least 100 Years

This is one of the most exclusive clubs in the entire global stock market. It’s rare for any company to even reach 100 years of age, much less to pay a dividend for that entire time.

The age of publicly traded companies continues to fall. Last year, the average age of a company in the S&P 500 was just 20 years. That’s why these 100-year dividend payers are so unique.

A company can’t thrive for 100 years without a sustainable competitive advantage in a stable industry. These global leaders have proven their dividend payments can stand the test of time and keep stuffing shareholders pockets with cash.

For investors looking for reliable dividend payers, this is the place to look. Check out the list below.

Company Ticker Paid Since Current Yield Exxon Mobil Corporation NYSE: XOM 1882 3.85% Consolidated Edison, Inc. NYSE: ED 1885 3.33% The Coca-Cola Co NYSE: KO 1893 3.23% General Mills, Inc. NYSE: GIS 1898 3.52% Eli Lilly and Co NYSE: LLY 1885 2.52% Pfizer Inc. NYSE: PFE 1901 3.86% International Business Machines Corp. NYSE: IBM 1916 4.15% Procter & Gamble Co NYSE: PG 1891 3.04% Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX 1912 3.96%

From this list I have chosen to highlight Pfizer and General Mills because of their high current yields and impressive dividend growth.

