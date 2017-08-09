9 Under-the-Radar Retirement Stocks to Buy

Most of the time, the top retirement stocks to buy are pretty clear … familiar names like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) aren’t going anywhere. Although they may never drive heroic growth, you don’t have to worry about them losing ground either.

Not every retirement stock you own has to be a household name, though. Not every position in your IRA has to be the company that makes the goods and services you use on a regular basis.

Indeed, there are some select cases where a company that’s a little obscure and off the radar makes for a better long-term holding than a more typical name might.

To that end, here’s a closer look at nine retirement stocks that don’t get a ton of media, nor are as big as more popular picks, but that every investor should consider as long-term holdings.

In no certain order …

