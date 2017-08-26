Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) Stock Could Fall Much Harder

The hype appears to be wearing off for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ). Despite a string of positive news events and favorable media coverage, AMD stock has stalled out. In fact, the stock recently reversed course after hitting $15 again and has since fallen 20%. AMD stock previously topped out at $15 in February, and it is looking like a bearish technical double top for the shares at this point.

Why has AMD’s rally stalled out? It starts with earnings, reported late last month. The numbers beat expectations and led shares to rally above $15. But within a couple days, shares fell back under $14 and have continued downward since then.

Earnings: Just Not Good Enough

AMD turned the corner in one positive way with this latest release. The company put in a positive EPS figure. As a reminder, AMD hasn’t earned a full-year accounting profit since 2011, and it rarely breaks even on a quarterly basis either. So Q2’s positive two cents of EPS is an encouraging sign. And AMD’s positive update to forward guidance didn’t hurt either.

That said, it’s hardly sufficient to support the current AMD stock price. Annualize AMD’s quarter and they’d make a dime of earnings for the year, leaving the stock at a more than 100x PE ratio. Analysts have AMD at a 40x forward price-earnings ratio.

That is based on the assumption that earnings will pick up significantly heading into 2018. But this optimism may be misplaced, as we’ll see in a minute. And if earnings don’t pick up, there is little else that would support AMD’s stock, given its weak balance sheet and lack of a technological moat.

Next-Generation Sales Don’t Seem That Strong

Despite the strong earnings report, not all observers reacted favorably. Barclays’ analyst, for example, didn’t change their outlook following last quarter’s release. Barclays decided to stick with their underperform rating and $9 AMD stock price target. The analyst suggested that AMD’s strong earnings result came primarily from the cryptocurrency mining boom, rather than its improved CPU chips.

And that’s a real problem since most of the bull run in AMD stock was based on the idea that AMD was finally ready to pull ahead of its chief rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) in CPU chips.

However, the general consensus from various benchmarking tests is that Ryzen is merely on par with Intel’s latest chipset. And given the Intel has another next-generation set of processors on the way, Ryzen’s ability to merely pull even with Intel for a few quarters isn’t that inspiring.

AMD has moved the needle a bit in terms of market share. After years of steady erosion, AMD’s market performance is up slightly. Between 2008 and 2012 (data source), AMD’s share of the market held steady around 29%.

From 2012, this steadily eroded and recently fell below 20%. From its nadir at 18% last year, AMD has now moved back to 22.4%. That’s some improvement, but hardly a return to the 40%+ market share AMD had prior to 2006 when its chips were truly competitive with Intel.

In graphic cards, AMD also failed to live up to expectations. The Vega isn’t a bad offering by any means. But after so much R&D and positive talk, investors were hoping that the Vega would compete with Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA ) GeForce GTX 1080 TI.

Now to be fair, the Vega can more than keep up with the ordinary 1080. That will be enough for many consumers. However, Vega is unlikely to make nearly as many inroads into the high end of the market as analysts had forecast.

