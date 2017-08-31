Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Has Upside Potential

It was tough to watch Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) fall over 20% after the July earnings spike. But if you bought it 12 months ago then you’d still be sitting on profits from a 70%-plus rally. So as you can see, AMD stock qualifies as a momentum one.

These tend to be difficult to trade because on the way up, momentum stocks seem ready for a pullback, thereby causing buyers to hesitate. Conversely on the way down, few dare catch the proverbial falling knives. So traders are often left looking for the perfect entry point and those are rare.



Click to Enlarge There is a way around this. I use AMD options, where I can essentially bend time to virtually eliminate the need for surgically accurate timing. As long as I have a proper thesis and a set of levels, I can structure winning trades at any point.

Currently, I see technical upside potential in AMD. But I still won’t want to risk $12.95 to buy the shares and hope that it rallies. I require some room for error, and buying the stock leaves me none. Case in point, just a few days ago, it failed to breach the $12.70 per share area. It’s trying again but I want confirmation.

Also, while AMD stock is attempting a break out, it’s not doing it from higher lows. Instead it’s bouncing off a neckline area, which creates risk. If that neckline fails then it could invite incremental sellers from there.

Still, today I am betting that AMD stock is in the process of setting a quadruple bottom. Markets in general just shrugged off war headlines like they were nothing, so odds favor the bulls. Yet, and as noted earlier, I will still insist on a sizable room for error.

Next Page