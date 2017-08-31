After the iPhone 8, What Will Drive Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Higher?

I’ve long been more skeptical than most of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock. Admittedly, that’s led me to miss out on a major rally in AAPL stock, which has gained 41% this year and is setting a series of all-time highs in that run-up.

Source: Apple

With a market cap now almost $844 billion, Apple is easily the world’s most valuable U.S.-listed company. Second-place Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) is some $195 billion behind, enough to buy Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ), only the world’s most valuable automaker, and have some money left over.

My skepticism about AAPL stock has been driven by the fact that the company remains dangerously reliant on the iPhone. Apple revenue beyond the iPhone has been almost bizarrely flat the past few years. And with smartphone growth slowing and the product itself — at some point — at risk of being commoditized, that seems to limit Apple’s out-year earnings potential.

Of course, that sounds like the bear case for AAPL stock made by many investors over the past few years. So far, most have been wrong. (It is worth pointing out that Apple stock did pretty much stall out between 2012 highs and early 2016 lows.) But with the iPhone 8 launch reportedly two weeks away, it’s worth asking: After the new iPhone arrives, what’s left to drive Apple stock price? And does the mean that the long run in AAPL stock might finally come to an end?

Codependency: Apple Stock and the iPhone

I’ve pointed this out before, but Apple’s non-iPhone sales the past few fiscal years really haven’t moved:

2012: $77.8 billion

2013: $79.6 billion

2014: $80.6 billion

2015: $78.7 billion

2016: $78.9 billion

That’s 1.4% growth, total, over four years. There’s obviously been a lot of change in those numbers, including iPod sales that started dropping near the beginning of the decade. Meanwhile, iPad sales peaked in fiscal 2013. But services revenue has strengthened of late, and sales of ‘other products’ like Beats and Apple TV have grown as well.

To be sure, Apple’s non-iPhone products are massively profitable. And some of the optimism on AAPL stock in fiscal 2017 has come from the company’s ability to grow revenue outside of the iPhone. Through the first three quarters of FY17 (which ends in September), non-iPhone sales have increased 6.5%. Most of that improvement has come from the Services segment, which has grown 19%. Mac sales (+9%) have rebounded as well.

Next Page