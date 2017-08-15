Beat the Hedge funds in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock

Reassuring buys from notable investors and analysts are popular these days in China-based tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA). But with earnings out later this week, rather than riding coattails, hit the buy button to outperform the pros with a simple but effective bull call spread in BABA stock. Let me explain.

Alibaba, called Asia’s Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), is set to report Thursday night after the close of trade. And expectations are high if we’re to simply look and marvel at the who’s who of hedge funds that have established new stakes in Alibaba over the last quarter.

Daniel Loeb’s Third Point appears the most eager in buying a sizable 4.5 million shares of BABA, followed by David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management with an Alibaba stock position of 3.7 million shares. But it’s not just the funds that are seeing upside for BABA stock.

MKM Partners analyst Rob Sanderson came out Monday offering a call of 15% upside in BABA stock based in part of the expectation of strong online consumption trends in China following June’s massively bullish guidance from Alibaba.

MKM does caveat their bullishness by musing whether earnings results will prove enough in the short-term to satisfy investors and that many are “hoping for an opportunity to buy the stock on any pullback.” I wonder if that includes a very quiet Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates, a notorious short-seller and critic of Alibaba in 2016?

Personally, if I were in his shoes, I’d respect that trends like Alibaba’s can persist for much longer than most give them credit for or run the risk of ruin.

BABA Stock Weekly Chart

When I last discussed BABA stock on July 3, shares were constructively digesting a massive confirmation thrust for May’s breakout from a 2.5-year cup base. The three-week long consolidation pattern wasn’t perfect, but as anticipated, overbought conditions provided more of the same and our favorable technical takeaway for additional upside on Alibaba shares was rewarded.

