All-Electric MINI to Debut in 2019

BMW’s all-electric MINI is slated to launch sometime in 2019.

The luxury vehicle maker unveiled its latest creation in the form of an eco-friendly MINI electric concept that comes equipped with three doors. The BMW offering is similar to its predecessor, including its circular headlights that give it a contemporary look.

The color scheme is quite sleek, coming in yellow and silver, which is a concept that was previously introduced in the MINI E, an experiment concept that helped birth the BMW i3. The MINI E badges on the radiator grille and exterior mirror caps give its plug-in capabilities a nice touch.

The BMW vehicle also comes with an “E” logo above the front wheel in case you didn’t realize it was an all-electric offering. It comes with LED lights that form half of the Union flag in each of its rear headlights, honoring its British heritage.

Other notable specs of the MINI Electric are its 19-inch wheels, which have aerodynamic inlays that were manufactured using a 3D printer. Its recessed surfaces in the simulated air intakes were made the same way.

The vehicle is attempting to ameliorate the mistakes of the Mini E released in 2009, which failed to make a major impact in the market. Perhaps the new BMW vehicle will be able to have the technology to impress the industry.