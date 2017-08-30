Will Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL) ARCore Spoil Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Glory?

When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) holds its iPhone event in September, it won’t just be new hardware the company introduces. AAPL stock will get a boost from lineups for the iPhone 8, but the longer-term picture includes the potential for explosive growth in augmented reality, driven by ARKit support baked into iOS 11, which also makes its debut in September.

Source: Google

But Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google is playing spoiler.

The company behind Android just released its new ARCore augmented reality platform, available immediately on two of the smartphones taking on the iPhone 8: Google’s own Pixel and Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S8.

The Augmented Reality Revolution

Just a few years ago, virtual reality seemed like the next big tech growth opportunity. That promise led Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) to spend $2 billion to buy Oculus VR.

Virtual reality hasn’t panned out exactly as expected, though. Costly headsets, high-powered PC requirements, plus setups that require cameras, floor space and wires have all combined to keep the technology from going mainstream. As a result, Oculus has cut its VR hardware prices twice this year and HTC is rumored to be looking for a buyer for its Vive VR system.

However, what is expected to take off is augmented reality. IDC recently predicted a 172.9% growth rated for AR headsets over the next five years.

Apple has moved to position itself as a leader in the coming AR revolution, with ARKit in iOS 11. No special gear required, the technology runs on an iPhone (although the iPhone 8 is expected to include new cameras that will offer the best possible experience). There has been serious buzz around the company’s augmented reality platform, with a rush to develop apps for the new technology –everything from games to an IKEA furniture shopping application.

Google’s ARCore is an attempt to get in front of that augmented reality gold rush before Apple is sitting in the driver’s seat.

Next Page