Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Pixel 2: Everything We Know So Far

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) is placing more emphasis on its major smartphone product in 2017, with the Google Pixel 2 promising to be a major rival to the market-leading iPhone series from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Galaxy lines from Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ). Already a huge amount of information has been leaked on this next generation smartphone, so here is everything that we know about the Google’s new Pixel thus far.

New images of Google Pixel 2

Firstly, some new renders of the Google Pixel 2 have emerged in the last 24 hours, giving us an intriguing glimpse into the ultimate design of this smartphone. These are based on commercial cases by Olixar, and therefore give a strong impression on how the Pixel 2 will turn out.

Based on these images, published by Forbes, it seems that Google Pixel 2 generation will be extremely sleek, but also distinct from the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8. The curved edges that are expected in the Samsung phablet are conspicuous by their absence, while the design also excludes the top bezel cut-out of the iPhone 8. Many have noted that Google Pixel 2 series somewhat resembles the existing LG G6, rather unsurprising considering that the Korean firm is involved in the manufacturing of the device.

Standard specs

The leak also suggests that Google will continue with its policy of ensuring that all models in the Pixel series receive identical specifications. This implies that the only difference between the Pixel XL 2 and Pixel 2 will be the size of displays included.

This latest report contradicts previous suggestions that the smaller Google Pixel 2 device would be somewhat inferior to the larger Pixel XL 2. Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @onleaks, released a video that was also reputed to be based on blueprints handed to case manufacturers, which painted a different impression of the Pixel 2 series.

Hemmerstoffer’s footage suggested that the smaller Google Pixel 2 units would feature chunkier bezels than the larger, premium version of the mobile, while the curved OLED display that has been linked with the smartphone would also only appear in the Pixel XL 2. So two credible sources with decent track records fundamentally disagree on the Pixel 2 range, meaning that the design of the handset can be called into question.

Elsewhere, Android Police published another render which suggests that the circular fingerprint sensor will be part of the aluminum body rather than the glass section. Certainly we can expect design alterations compared to previous releases in the Google smartphone series.

