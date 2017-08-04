Has Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Reached Its Peak?

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) reported excellent earnings last week, but in pulling apart the numbers, I started to wonder if GOOGL stock isn’t being priced appropriately for risk anymore.

Source: Shutterstock

I’m going to back out the $2.4 billion E.U. fine against the company so we get a true apples-to-apples comparison.

Alphabet revenues grew 21% year-over-year, which is astonishing when you consider a company of this size is still growing revenues at that rate. In fact, revenues were up 23% when you back out currency effects.

What GOOGL Stock Investors Need to Keep an Eye On

However, despite $26 billion in revenue, margins narrowed. This isn’t the end of the world, since they contracted 200bps to 26%, but it is a bit of a surprise. When combined with the fact that Traffic Acquisition Cost increased by 100bps to 22%, though, we see what could be a distant early warning regarding GOOGL stock and its core business.

We know that advertising and search are increasingly moving to mobile. That is to be expected. Mobile advertising is less profitable, for the most part. So there is some concern that this is both the beginning of a trend, and that Alphabet won’t be able to adjust to it. That’s why the shares fell 3% the next day, I think.

I’m not saying this is cause for worry, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

I also have to say that, when Alphabet purchased YouTube, I thought it was a dumb move to spend $1.65 billion on a platform that seemed to cater to cat videos. I think it now has proven to be a smart acquisition, in that it generates a ton of revenue, and allegedly has 1.5 billion monthly users. Although GOOGL stock reports don’t break out YouTube, which to me is a clear sign that it is not terribly profitable, the platform has still become valuable in and of itself.

There’s a long way to go towards increasingly monetizing the platform. If it ever figures out how to produce original content at value prices, it will be great for Alphabet stock.

Next Page