With Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock, Shop for the Drop

If you’re a buyer of what Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) sells online, you’re not alone. But AMZN stock has become somewhat less friendly and trendy off and on the price chart. As such and in our view, Amazon now offers bears a reason to shop and hit the buy button on a lower-cost, high-reward options spread.

I’m guessing that like you, I have grown to love Amazon the last few years. However, I’m actually less of a fan these days of AMZN stock and possibly even Amazon as a company, for a few reasons.

From a financial standpoint and even with world domination apparently its mission statement, a recent huge profit miss with AMZN stock’s nosebleed price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 200 and massive market capitalization approaching $475 billion can’t as readily be ignored.

Secondly, there has been some modest but increased levels of concern that Amazon is getting a bit too big for its britches or maybe large enough for the government to intervene. For anyone in need of a history lesson, there has been precedent back when landlines were simply known as phones.

Any future action from regulators could ultimately force Amazon to break apart its growing empire of retail, technology and entertainment businesses. And while a solution could ultimately benefit shareholders, uncertainty over the course of a drawn out legal affair would likely prove to be a drag on AMZN stock before enriching shareholders.

Fundamentally, if we can’t free ourselves from the addiction of buying for convenience, it’s going to cost society in more than one way. We’re on a road in which Amazon takes control of more and more businesses and shackles the remaining others increasingly reliant on its massive reach across the United States of Amazon and beyond. And for those reasons and more, I’m more than a bit cautious on AMZN stock.

