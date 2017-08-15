Amazon Instant Pickup Points: 7 Things to Know About the New Service

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is launching a new service called Instant Pickup Points.

The service allows you to get products within minutes if you’re in the right location. Here are seven things to know about it:

Shoppers can get their items within minutes of ordering them by picking them up at a local pickup center that offers the service.

The Amazon mobile app can be used by consumers to order from several hundred fast-selling items, including snacks, drinks and phone chargers.

Company employees then load them into lockers that customers can access with a bar code that is sent to them.

Instant Pickup Points is available in five college campuses for now, including University of California at Berkeley, Atlanta, Columbus, Ohio and College Park, Maryland. It may soon expand to other places.

“I want to buy a can of coke because I’m thirsty,” said Ripley MacDonald, Amazon’s director of student programs. “There’s no chance I’m going to order that on Amazon.com and wait however long it’s going to take for that to ship to me.”

The move marks a continuation of Amazon’s push to have a brick-and-mortar presence in order to expand its business from just e-commerce.

Instant Pickup options may be cheaper than the website’s shipping prices, but it is unclear how much it will set you back exactly.

AMZN stock surged 0.1% Tuesday.