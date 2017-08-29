Amazon Music Unlimited Price Slashed for Students

Amazon.com, Inc’s Music Unlimited (NASDAQ: AMZN ) prices are lower for students now.

Source: Amazon

The e-commerce giant is hoping to expand its unlimited music streaming service with the youth, and it is doing so by launching an initiative that will see students pay less than Prime subscribers for the service.

Amazon Music Unlimited is usually $9.99 for non-Prime shoppers, while Prime users pay $7.99 for it. Students will pay half of what most people pay at $4.99 a month, the company announced Tuesday.

The retailer already offers a family plan for its music streaming service, setting you back $149 a year for the entire family, which appeals to Prime subscribers the most. Amazon’s music service has only been around since last October so the company still has some ways to go to catch up with streaming services such as Spotify.

The company is also helping to promote its Echo speakers, which are activated with digital voice-activated assistant Alexa. Along with the deal, Amazon is sharing tips to students on how they can use Alexa’s voice controls for music.

For example, consumers can ask, “Alexa, play pop music for focusing,” if you’re looking to hone in on your school work. You can also Alexa for pop music or wake up music, depending on the mood you’re in at the moment.

AMZN stock grew 0.9% Tuesday.